John Travolta marks late co-star Olivia Newton-John’s birthday
The ‘Grease’ actress would have been 74 on Sept. 26

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

John Travolta commemorated his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John’s birthday with a sweet tribute on his Instagram Story. ﻿The 68-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and the actress﻿ as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from their 1978 musical, writing: “Happy birthday my Olivia.”

John Travolta marked his late co-star’s birthday with a post on his Instagram Story ©Instagram/John Travolta
Olivia, who passed away in August, would have been 74 on Monday, Sept. 26. ﻿The actress’ husband John Easterling announced her death with a statement on social media on Aug. 8. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” the statement continued.

Olivia Newton-John would have been 74 on Sept. 26©MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
John Travolta paid tribute to the Xanadu actress following news of her death. Alongside a photo of Olivia, he penned, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible.”

The Saturday Night Fever star added, “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

