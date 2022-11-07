Sofia Vergara falls inside her private plane after her seat breaks

Sofia Vergara had a rocky landing! The Colombian actress took to social media to share how she ended up on the floor after her private plane seat appeared to break.

Vergara took a trip alongside her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, to see the first-ever Walmart (former Walton’s 5&10), the retailer where she also has her clothing line. Although everything seemed going as usual, the 50-year-old Modern Family actress had to share her Instagram versus reality moment.

Vergara joked about the moment and said she is pretty sure “Jennifer Lopez doesn’t get these types of airplanes.”

The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that this work trip, was also a mini vacation. “Team @walmart work trip that feel like a mini vacay,” Vergara wrote.