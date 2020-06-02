22 Black-owned fashion businesses to shop and support

As our nation strives to make a change in the wake of George Floyd’s recent death, it’s important to show support, give strength and highlight some of the Black influentials who haven’t received the recognition they deserve. Among them are fashion creatives whose brands and businesses, more often than not, are overshadowed and are entitled to more of our attention.

In efforts to eliminate racial disparities, some designers have taken to their respective social media accounts in asking big corporations such as Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, Walmart and Sephora to commit to buying 15% of their products from Black-owned businesses.

Aurora James, founder and designer of Brother Vellies

“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us,” wrote Aurora James of high-end accessories brand, Brother Vellies.

In terms of keeping up with the momentum and uplifting the Black fashion community, we’ve rounded up only a few of the Black-owned fashion businesses to shop today and every day. Happy shopping!

Brother Vellies

Founded and designed by Aurora James, Brother Vellies offers high-end, handcrafted shoes and handbags featuring traditional African design practices.

Liberté

Founder Amber Tolliver is the mastermind behind size-inclusive lingerie brand Liberté. The label’s mission it “to create chic, supportive and comfortable lingerie for the modern woman.”

CIVIL

This New York-based brand has received celebrity endorsements from A-list celebs including Rihanna, Janelle Monae and Slick Woods. Founded in 2019 by Blakely Thornton, Civil offers clean and modern unisex designs ranging from necklaces to cuffs and custom creations.

Kahmune

Kahmune is a luxurious footwear line dedicated “to match the skin tones of ALL women,” as stated on their website. Using their Shade Match Chart, you can find your perfect “nude” heel.

Serendipitous Project

Serendipitous Project is a sustainable jewelry and accessories brand founded by Sydney Ziems. Beyond being “another business,” Sydney is on the path to building an online community that shares the same values behind SP.

Christie Brown

Aisha Obuobi founded Christie Brown in March 2008, named after her grandmother, who was a seamstress. The label prides itself on creating gorgeous bespoke garments and ready-to-wear statement pieces.

Cushnie

Founded by Carly Cushnie, this luxury women’s ready-to-wear and bridal brand prides itself in clean lines and “the perfect fit for the female form. The label recently partnered up with Target for a limited-edition collection, available on June 6. Consider them your go-to for the perfect silk slip dress.

Love Cortnie Handbags

From a pink furry crossbody to a clutch, to leather bucket bags, Love, Cortnie handbags present a luxurious statement piece to any wardrobe.

Fenty and Savage by Fenty

You’re probably already familiar with Rihanna’s fashion label and lingerie brand, but we’re here to remind you it needs to remain on your radar next time you’re looking for a sexy lingerie set or a fierce statement piece.

Melanie Marie

One can never have too much jewelry, and Melanie Marie offers chic, personalized pieces you can rock every day.

The Wrap Life

The Wrap Life is a hair accessories brand that offers head wraps, head bands, turbanettes and bandies in an array of fun and colorful styles as well as chic, muted tones.

Laurus

Luxury accessories brand Laurus redefines everyday essentials with modern and chic designs in exotic leathers.

Hanifa

Hanifa is a contemporary ready-to-wear line that features elevated separates in an array of colors and textures made to stand out.

Christopher John Rogers

The high-end designer has dressed the likes of Rosalia, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross to name a few. His pieces are vibrantly beautiful and worth considering for fashion inspiration.

Pyer Moss by Kerby Jean-Raymond

This prestigious label is another adored by celebrities, and it’s the epitome of cool. Amandla Stenberg, Ciara, Regina King and more A-listers have rocked the brand.

The Folklore

The Folklore is your designated spot for discovering Black-owned brands, both contemporary and designer. Most of them are up-and-coming and emerging, making this a hot spot for coming across cool new brands.

Jade Swim

Launched by fashion editor and stylist Britanny Kozerski, this swimwear brand is crafted with a versatile mentality with pieces that can be worn as swimwear or ready-to-wear.

Lemlem

Lemlem is artisan-driven collections for women, men and kids made entirely in Africa. It was launched by supermodel Liya Kebede after to she traveled to her native Ethiopia and met with a group of traditional weavers.

LaQuan Smith

The native New Yorker launched his namesake label in 2013 and has dressed fashion icons such as Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner launched her label in 2014 as a menswear brand and later expanding into womenswear. She describes her label as a “distinct notion of luxury, via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches.

Fe Noel

Felisha “Fe” Noel is a Brooklyn-based designer whose women’s collection feeds an obsession with bold colors and lively prints. She first opened a boutique for vintage-lovers at 19 before launching her namesake clothing and lifestyle brand.

Kenneth Ize

Kenneth Ize works directly with a variety of artisan and design groups across Nigeria to create sophisticated yet modern clothing. The brand’s pieces are fun yet elevated thanks to impeccable taste and craftsmanship.