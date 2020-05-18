Target’s new designer collab includes a Meghan Markle-approved brand you can shop for a fraction of the price

Nothing sparks more joy than when two fashion and retail greats collide, and Target has been at the forefront. For years now, the retail giant has brought the reach of high-end fashion designers including Adam Lippes, Missoni, Lily Pulitzer and Philip Lim among many others at Target’s budget-friendly prices. Their latest collaboration to soon hit the masses includes Meghan Markle-approved brand Lisa Marie Fernandez as well as Love Shack Fancy and Cushnie. The triple threat collab for which you can picture us jumping with excitement will be available online at Target.com on June 16 and in stores on June 15.

©@targetstyle



Love Shack Fancy x Target embodies the brand’s vintage-inspired elegance

The 70-piece collection, which is a delightful celebration of dresses, comes in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 3X. Known for her luxurious beachy separates, Lisa Marie’s namesake brand has been worn by the likes of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughter, Princess Amalia, as well as Meghan Markle.

Maxima’s 16-year-old recently wore the label’s Mira Dress at home while celebrating King’s Day. She stood out in a breezy yellow number featuring broderie Anglaise while spending the holiday with her parents and two younger sisters Princess Alexia and Princess Arianne. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex wore the Rosetta Caftan Linen Dress back when her son Archie was only a few months old.

©@targetstyle



Cushnie x Target will add sophisticated modernism to anyone’s wardrobe who seeks it

Upon seeing the LMF x Target collection, we’re already fixated on the Ric Rac shirt dress as well as their Gingham Tie Strap Dress – both of which we can see Meghan also being attracted to.

Furthermore, Love Shack Fancy’s romanticism and vintage-inspired elegance is sure to instantly suit anyone‘s summer wardrobe. The brand is known for their ultra-feminine prints and flowy silhouettes, which together make for highly covetable pieces.

©@targetstyle



Lisa Marie Fernandez x Target Ric Rac Dress

As for Cushnie, the brand’s bold and sophisticated aesthetic is embodied through their latest partnership and will make anyone looking to add utmost modernism to their summer closet swoon!