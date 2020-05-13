Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe with elevated pieces that’ll have you feeling effortlessly chic – even when it’s 90 degrees out. Summer fashion is one of our favorites to shop due to the fun-in-the-sun attitude and the breezy ease that comes with the season. You don’t need much but only a few statement pieces to make your OOTD “a lewk.” Whether it be a pair of statement sandals, a cute bucket bag or bedazzled shell earrings, it takes a melange of picks to create an ensemble worthy of endless compliments.

So, in honor of the summer solstice, we’ve rounded up a few essentials to shop ahead of the hottest season of the year. Below, you’ll find some of what we’ll be shopping for this summer, and they’re all pieces by Latinx brands and designers that should definitely be on your radar. Happy shopping!