Sofia Vergara shares a sneak peek of her holiday collection dancing to Bad Bunny’s hit song

Sofia Vergara is showing a glimpse of her new Walmart holiday collection! The Colombian icon shared some behind the scenes footage from her photoshoot, posing in a red one-shoulder jumpsuit.

“Sneak peek of my holiday collection,” Sofia wrote. The actress seemed to be having lots of fun modeling her upcoming line, looking glammed up and ready to strike a pose, accessorizing her look with hoop earrings and rings.

The Hollywood star launched her collaboration with Walmart back in 2019, with a denim collection available for all body types, and now she is getting ready to share new designs with her fans and followers.

She also wore gold open-toe platform sandals, and danced to the rhythm of Bad Bunny’s hit song ‘Después de la Playa,’ showing her dance moves on social media.

The actress recently looked back at some of her Halloween costumes, sharing a gallery of photos with all her looks for spooky season over the years. “I wish I still had these outfits for Halloween,” she wrote.

Sofia and her husband Joe Manganiello are big fans of Halloween, and the actor even commissioned some special art work, celebrating her romantic relationship with the actress, as a gift for the Colombian star.

The illustration was made by Abigail Larson, an artist and Netflix animator, shows Manganiello and Vergara in a passionate embrace. The two are located in the midst of spooky woods with a full moon behind them, making it seem like a werewolf might jump out at any minute. Manganiello is shirtless and Vergara wears a long white gown. Bubbles, their adorable chihuahua, sits on the right hand corner of the image.