Jennifer Beals joins ‘80s-themed Jimmy Fallon episode

Jimmy Fallon had an ‘80s-themed Tonight Show, inviting some of the biggest stars of the era. Aside from the guests, which included Jennifer Beals from “Flashdance” and Ralph Macchio from “The Karate Kid,” Fallon also invited the band Modern English and some appropriate wigs.

Beals talked about her iconic role in Flashdance and how the movie’s emblematic poster was influenced by her washing her favorite sweatshirt wrong. “I had my favorite sweatshirt from high school and I put it in the dryer for too long and at a really high heat so the neck part shrunk and I couldn’t get my neck through it. So I cut it,” she said. Beals shared that she wore the sweatshirt for a “Flashdance” wardrobe fitting and the director loved it and that they decided to make a better version of it for the film. Flashforward a few months later and the cropped sweatshirt was one of the world’s trendiest items.

Beals also shared that she considered not taking the lead role, since she also was focused on her studies at Yale University. She explained that once she was offered the part, she took a weekend to think about it and then took it, taking a break from school and afterwards returning to it. She never thought the film would become one of the ‘80s biggest hits.

Other episode highlights include Fallon’s interview with Ralph Macchio, who recently published a memoir of his time working on “The Karate Kid.” He shared that Pat Morita, who passed away and played the most iconic character of the franchise, Mr. Miyagui, almost wasn’t cast in the movie.

Fallon’s opening segment was perhaps the most memorable moment of the episode, with him and his team performing a rendition of “Maniac.” Fallon wears a headband and a sweatshirt that looks just like the one Beals made famous and sang accompanied by some dancers. He of course wrapped up the number by doing the water splash from “Flashdance.”