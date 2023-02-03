Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Marc Anthony, Britney Spears, and more

Happy Friday! 2023 is off to a wild start, and it’s already February. Celebrities have been active on TikTok sharing content that has amassed millions of views. From working out with Arnold Schwarzenegger to JenniferCoolidge’s candle idea, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares more footage of her son Aire, (formerly known as Wolf) for his first birthday. The video has gained over 46 million views and 11 million likes as of now.

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps bring positive vibes to the gym.

3. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas sends a special message to his daughter Malti Marie at the Jonas Brothers Hollywood star reveal.

4. Britney Spears

Britney Spears channels Julia Roberts.

@britneyspears I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat !!! Also had to throw on my little red dress and play last night 🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹 !!!! ♬ We No Speak Americano (Original Mix) - Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP

5. Madonna

A little late to the trend, Madonna does the Wednesday dance.

6. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid baffles fans, making a perfect messy bun without a hair tie.

7. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge offers a business idea to Jennifer Lopez.

8. Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony celebrates the release of his new song with Maluma, “La Fórmula” with behind the scenes clips.

9. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon shares a video at Harry Styles concert with Drew Barrymore and apologizes for his dance moves.

10. Jennifer Lopez

JLo reminisces on her Super Bowl half time performance 3 years ago.