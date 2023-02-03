Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Marc Anthony, Britney Spears, and more

Happy Friday! 2023 is off to a wild start, and it’s already February. Celebrities have been active on TikTok sharing content that has amassed millions of views. From working out with Arnold Schwarzenegger to JenniferCoolidge’s candle idea, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares more footage of her son Aire, (formerly known as Wolf) for his first birthday. The video has gained over 46 million views and 11 million likes as of now.
@kyliejenner
happy birthday Aire. i love you♬ you are my sunshine - christina perri
2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps bring positive vibes to the gym.
@arnoldschnitzel I’m a big believer in always spreading positivity in the gym. 😉 #gymtok#fitness#thepump♬ Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
3. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas sends a special message to his daughter Malti Marie at the Jonas Brothers Hollywood star reveal.
@nickjonas
Looking forward to it 😂♬ original sound - Jonas Brothers
4. Britney Spears
Britney Spears channels Julia Roberts.
@britneyspears
I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat !!! Also had to throw on my little red dress and play last night 🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹 !!!!♬ We No Speak Americano (Original Mix) - Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP
5. Madonna
A little late to the trend, Madonna does the Wednesday dance.
6. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid baffles fans, making a perfect messy bun without a hair tie.
7. Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge offers a business idea to Jennifer Lopez.
@jennifercoolidge Could have made millions… 🤷♀️ @jlo #S#ShotgunWeddingMovieow streaming on @primevideo ♬ original sound - Jennifer Coolidge
8. Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony celebrates the release of his new song with Maluma, “La Fórmula” with behind the scenes clips.
@marcanthony Mi gente! Disfrutamos haciendo “LA FÓRMULA” con @Juan Luis ♬ La Fórmula - Maluma & Marc Anthony
9. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon shares a video at Harry Styles concert with Drew Barrymore and apologizes for his dance moves.
@jimmyfallon Happy Birthday Harry! (sorry I danced like this at your concert) 📹: @DaniCho ♬ original sound - Jimmy Fallon
10. Jennifer Lopez
JLo reminisces on her Super Bowl half time performance 3 years ago.
@jlo 3 years ago … 🏈 #T#TBTS#SuperBowlLIVHalftime♬ original sound - JLO