Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, and more

It’s Friday and Halloween is just days away! To get the party started we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Julia Fox
Julia Fox somehow turns a beach towel into a runway outfit.
@juliafox
lol we better learn to improvise♬ original sound - Julia fox
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shows off her mansion’s Halloween decorations that are spooky enough to scare an adult.
@kimkardashian
Perfect Halloween 2022♬ original sound - Kim Kardashian
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner pranks her mom Kris Jenner, who can’t help but ask if she’s been drinking.
@kyliejenner
its the “ok good” for me 🤣🤣♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
4. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon questions why there are already Christmas decorations out.
@jimmyfallon Ummm… okay. It’s October. 🤔#tooearlyforchristmas♬ original sound - Jimmy Fallon
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid sings along to a song that resonates with her.
5. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shares moments from her time in India and Dubai promoting her new fragrance.
@parishilton I had the best time sharing my #RubyRush fragrance launch with my fans in #India and #Dubai. 🥰 Love meeting my #LittleHiltons♬ original sound - ParisHilton
Pet of the week: This service dog was crowned with her owner at Miss Dallas Teen USA
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more
6. Ozuna
Ozuna tries the #heymor challenge and gets close to the end of a table.
@ozuna Jajajajajajajajjajajajajaa Lo practique 1000 Veces lo mejor que pude jajajajjaa #heymorchallenge♬ Hey Mor - Ozuna
7. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift realizes she was born in the wrong era.
@taylorswift We’re the problem #swifttok#tsmidnights♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift
8. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth celebrates his People’s Choice Nominations.
@chrishemsworth Super thankful for the @People’s Choice Awards ♬ original sound - Chris Hemsworth
9. Addison Rae
Addison Rae proves she’s a great dancer.
@addisonre @Nicole Kirkland ♬ original sound - Addison
10. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart remembers her favorite Halloween costumes.
@marthastewart Happy Halloween featuring my costumes throughout the years! #halloween♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote