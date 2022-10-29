Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, and more

It’s Friday and Halloween is just days away! To get the party started we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox somehow turns a beach towel into a runway outfit.

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off her mansion’s Halloween decorations that are spooky enough to scare an adult.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner pranks her mom Kris Jenner, who can’t help but ask if she’s been drinking.

4. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon questions why there are already Christmas decorations out.