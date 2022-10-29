TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, and more

Which is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday and Halloween is just days away! To get the party started we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox somehow turns a beach towel into a runway outfit.

@juliafox

lol we better learn to improvise

♬ original sound - Julia fox

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off her mansion’s Halloween decorations that are spooky enough to scare an adult.


3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner pranks her mom Kris Jenner, who can’t help but ask if she’s been drinking.

@kyliejenner

its the “ok good” for me 🤣🤣

♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

4. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon questions why there are already Christmas decorations out.


5. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid sings along to a song that resonates with her.


5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares moments from her time in India and Dubai promoting her new fragrance.

@parishilton I had the best time sharing my #RubyRush fragrance launch with my fans in #India and #Dubai. 🥰 Love meeting my #LittleHiltons♬ original sound - ParisHilton
MORE:

Pet of the week: This service dog was crowned with her owner at Miss Dallas Teen USA

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this Halloween


6. Ozuna

Ozuna tries the #heymor challenge and gets close to the end of a table.

@ozuna Jajajajajajajajjajajajajaa Lo practique 1000 Veces lo mejor que pude jajajajjaa #heymorchallenge♬ Hey Mor - Ozuna

7. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift realizes she was born in the wrong era.


8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth celebrates his People’s Choice Nominations.

@chrishemsworth Super thankful for the @People’s Choice Awards ♬ original sound - Chris Hemsworth

9. Addison Rae

Addison Rae proves she’s a great dancer.


10. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart remembers her favorite Halloween costumes.

@marthastewart Happy Halloween featuring my costumes throughout the years! #halloween♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more