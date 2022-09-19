Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello shared a sweet moment during Coldplay’s concert in Colombia

Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello had a sweet interaction over the weekend at Bogotá, Colombia. The two singers were spotted watching Coldplay’s last performance in the South American country, during their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Coldplay also surprised fans in Colombia, performing one of Dua’s hit songs ‘New Rules,’ as the fan-favorite singer would perform in Bogotá a day later, however people in the audience were not aware that she was also watching them onstage.

Fui al concierto de Coldplay y me pasó la cosa más hermosa del mundo: tener cerquita a Dua Lipa y Camila Cabello.

🥲❣️ #ColdplayColombiapic.twitter.com/rJX0jLcFl3 — Pris 🔥 🐲 (@prisorellanad) September 18, 2022

But Dua was not alone in the audience, as she was later joined by Camila Cabello. The pair were filmed by a fan and they can be seen talking and laughing together. Camila also takes a moment to introduce her friends to Dua, including her new boyfriend Austin Kevitch.

“Imagine going to a Coldplay concert, with Camila Cabello as an opening act, Manuel Turizo as a guest, and Dua Lipa in the audience,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Breathing the same air as Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Coldplay.”

Camila was later spotted partying in Bogotá, celebrating with her friends and boyfriend at the popular club Bungalow in Colombia, and was later seen in the crowd at Dua’s concert on Sunday night.

Coldplay also surprised the audience by bringing Manuel Turizo to the stage, and even sang ‘La Canción’ by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, making the crowd go crazy with the special performance.