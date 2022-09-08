Dua Lipa shows off her salsa moves dancing to Marc Anthony’s hit song

Dua Lipa is once again showing she is an honorary Latina, after collaborating with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and showing her skills in Spanish on a viral video with her Venezuelan friends.

Now the singer is sharing her dance moves, enjoying a fun night and showing her dance moves to the rhythm of Marc Anthony. The successful musician learned to dance salsa, as she is close friends with her yoga instructor, who happens to be from Venezuela.

I’m not sure who I’d rather be in this video: Dua Lipa or Simon Jacquemus pic.twitter.com/1WyHeOZ2GI — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 6, 2022

Fans of Dua were surprised to see her in a recent video, having the time of her life, dancing with designer and friend Simon Porte Jacquemus, while on a night out with their friends.

Dua was spotted moving her hips and effortlessly dancing to ‘Valio la pena’ by the New York Puerto Rican singer. Dua also danced to ‘La combi Versace’ by Rosalía, and Jacquemus proved to be a great dance partner, as they were the center of attention at the club.

“Dua Lipa giving us perfect salsa moves,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “woke up to dua lipa dancing to salsa & bachata, today is gonna be a good day.”

The fashion icon was recently photographed in a sheer white dress for the iconic wedding of Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in the south of France.

Dua looked as stunning as ever with the incredible skin-tight design. And while some people kept questioning the choice of color for the occasion, many of the guests attending the ceremony were also wearing white, and honored Jacquemus with the fan-favorite designs.