Dua Lipa looks angelic in stunning sheer white dress during wedding in France

Dua Lipa looked angelic in white. The fashion icon was photographed in a sheer white dress, perfect for the iconic wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in the south of France.

The successful singer, who recently made headlines after being compared to Cher, wore matching underwear and a thigh-high slit, going viral for her stunning look, as she arrived at the star-studded celebration, which took place at the local town hall and continued at Château de Bonneval.

Dua had the perfect ensemble for the occasion, paying tribute to Jacquemus by choosing a design from the 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection.

The 27-year-old musician paired the floor-length dress with strappy nude heels, a black handbag and big white earrings.

Fans of the singer had mixed feelings about her look, with one person on social media writing,“If Dua Lipa would show up to my wedding like this … I would simply cry myself to sleep,” while someone else commented, “I thought you weren’t supposed to wear white to other people’s weddings?”