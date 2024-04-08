Dua Lipa hangs out with Pedro Almodóvar, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in Madrid

Dua Lipa is enjoying herself. The British singer, who’s gearing up for the release of her new record “Radical Optimism,” has been traveling through Spain with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. This past weekend, she stopped by the set of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, “The Room Next Door,” taking a photo with some of its lead stars, which include Julianne Moore an Tilda Swinton.

The photo was taken by Almodóvar’s brother, the film producer Agustin Almodóvar, and was shared on the account Sony Pictures Classics. It shows Moore, Swinton, Almodóvar, and Lipa, all sitting closely together and smiling for the camera. It appears that the group met up to have some coffee and catch up, with the image showing them in a restaurant.

The image let many wondering if Lipa would be featured in Almodóvar’s new film, especially since over the past year she’s been featured in various films, most notably “Barbie” and “Argylle.”

Dua and Almodóvar’s friendship

This isn’t the first time that Dua Lipa has met with Almodóvar. In 2022, he was featured on her podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” where she introduced his work with love and admiration, and also showed off a bit of her Spanish, which she’s been trying to get better at. “Simply put, Pedro Almodóvar is one of the world’s best directors. Pedro’s movies are camp, but emotionally resonant; glossy, but powerful; queer and comedic but grounded and tragic,” she said.

The two discussed his career over the course of the episode, with them revealing that they’d never met before and that they’d be making the time to meet up whenever Dua was in Madrid.