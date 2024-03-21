Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton on their strangely optimistic movie

Julio Torres makes stories about issues we all deal with, taken to their surreal extremes. His debut film “Problemista,” follows Alejandro, an immigrant in the U.S. who’s forced to find a last minute sponsor after he loses his job and legal status. It’s there he meets Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton), an art critic, with the two developing a strange bond as he hopes to get her to sponsor him.

©GettyImages



Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton at last year’s SXSW

Immigration stories have become more prominent over the years, with more and more filmmakers and writers exploring the topic in subversive ways. Thanks to his singular vision, Torres tells an immigration story that looks unlike anything else out there, yet remains deeply relatable. In an interview, Torres and Swinton discussed their film, its origins, and its ultimate arc, which is ultimately optimistic despite the darkness that surrounds it.

“The thrill of being in the tunnel and knowing that there’s a light at the end of it was very informative in making this movie,” said to Torres to NBC News. “I think we’re all full of contradictions; I am someone who is attracted to difficulty but also someone who believes in solutions and finding a way forward.”

“You can’t be an optimist if there are no problems. You can’t be hopeful if there’s nothing to be hopeless about.”

Problemista’s transgressive optimism

Tilda Swinton believes that optimism, especially in these stressful times can be transgressive. “We’re all trying to be so brave, buckling down to the inevitable disasters coming down the pike, but it’s actually true that there are wonderful things that happen, and we can make them so,” she said.

“It does feel transgressive, but, at the same time, it’s good for people to believe that we can actually prevail.”

“Problemista” is playing in select theaters now. It will be released nation wide tomorrow, March 22nd.