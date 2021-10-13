Cardi B showed off the extravagant home Offset gifted her for her birthday

Cardi B has been more on the quiet side lately now that she is a mother of two, but she did not shy away from showing off the extravagant gift that her husband Offset got her for her recent birthday.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to show her 112 million followers the stunning home that the rapper gifted her. She accompanied the video of her new home with a lengthy caption that read, “My love. For a hot minute now I‘ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.”

“Well, I was wrong 🥳. I just can‘t believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship,” she continued.

“I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can‘t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈,” the WAP singer wrote.