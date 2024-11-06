Princess Charlotte made an accessory that her dad Prince William's been wearing away from home: See it here

Prince William has been sporting a special accessory while away from home this week. During his trip to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, the royal dad of three has stepped out wearing a beaded friendship bracelet made by his daughter Princess Charlotte that spells out the word "Papa."

The Prince of Wales opened up about the bracelet in an interview (via Sky News) on Wednesday, revealing that he had promised Charlotte he'd wear it. "Well, this is a, I think, a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," Prince William shared. "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised I'd wear it and try not to lose while I was out here."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William has been wearing the bracelet in South Africa

Prince William and his 9-year-old daughter, along with 11-year-old Prince George attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London back in June. The concert at Wembley Stadium coincided with the heir to the throne's 42nd birthday. At the Eras Tour, the royal dad of three was spotted showing off his dance moves during Taylor's performance of "Shake it Off."

The day after the concert, the Waleses' official social media accounts released a snapshot of William, George and Charlotte smiling for a selfie with Taylor herself. "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour," the caption alongside the photo read.

The pop star also shared a picture from the royal meet and greet, which featured her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," Taylor captioned the photo.

Days later, on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis praised Prince William, calling His Royal Highness "the coolest motherf-----." The Kansas City Chiefs player said, "They were an absolute delight to meet."