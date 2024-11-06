Prince William says the Princess of Wales has been ‘amazing this whole year'

The Princess of Wales is cheering on her husband, Prince William, from afar! While Catherine did not accompany her husband to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales told a reporter (via Sky News) that his wife would hopefully be watching the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

When asked how the Princess is doing, His Royal Highness replied, "She's doing really well. Thanks. And hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on."

William added, "She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

The heir to the throne, who is the founder and president of the Earthshot Prize, arrived in South Africa on Nov. 4 for the fourth annual awards ceremony. This year's five Earthshot Prize Award winners—Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems for Fix Our Climate High; Ambition Coalition for Nature and People for Revive Our Oceans; Keep IT Cool for Build a Waste-Free World; Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative for Protect and Restore Nature; and Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) for Clean Our Air—were announced at the ceremony on Nov. 6 at The Earthshot Prize Dome in Cape Town.

© Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images The Prince of Wales hit the green carpet at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Nov. 6

Although Catherine did not attend the event this year, she joined her husband at the inaugural ceremony held in London in 2021, and traveled to the United States with William in 2022 for the second ceremony held in Boston. Last year, William revealed that his wife missed the awards ceremony in Singapore because she was helping their son Prince George "through his first set of major exams."

Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, announced in September that she had finished her treatment. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said in a message at the time. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

On Oct. 10, Her Royal Highness carried out her first public engagement since completing her chemotherapy, visiting Southport with Prince William. She has also undertaken official meetings focusing on her early years work and her Christmas Carol Service.