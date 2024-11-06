Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William says the Princess of Wales has been ‘amazing this whole year'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Prince William says the Princess of Wales has been ‘amazing this whole year'

The heir to the throne attended the Earthshot Prize Awards on Nov. 6

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
NOVEMBER 6, 2024 2:56 PM EST

The Princess of Wales is cheering on her husband, Prince William, from afar! While Catherine did not accompany her husband to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales told a reporter (via Sky News) that his wife would hopefully be watching the awards ceremony on Wednesday. 

When asked how the Princess is doing, His Royal Highness replied, "She's doing really well. Thanks. And hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on."

William added, "She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

The heir to the throne, who is the founder and president of the Earthshot Prize, arrived in South Africa on Nov. 4 for the fourth annual awards ceremony. This year's five Earthshot Prize Award winners—Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems for Fix Our Climate High; Ambition Coalition for Nature and People for Revive Our Oceans; Keep IT Cool for Build a Waste-Free World; Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative for Protect and Restore Nature; and Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) for Clean Our Air—were announced at the ceremony on Nov. 6 at The Earthshot Prize Dome in Cape Town. 

The Prince of Wales hit the green carpet at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Nov. 6© Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images
The Prince of Wales hit the green carpet at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Nov. 6

Although Catherine did not attend the event this year, she joined her husband at the inaugural ceremony held in London in 2021, and traveled to the United States with William in 2022 for the second ceremony held in Boston. Last year, William revealed that his wife missed the awards ceremony in Singapore because she was helping their son Prince George "through his first set of major exams."

Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, announced in September that she had finished her treatment. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said in a message at the time. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

On Oct. 10, Her Royal Highness carried out her first public engagement since completing her chemotherapy, visiting Southport with Prince William. She has also undertaken official meetings focusing on her early years work and her Christmas Carol Service. 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS