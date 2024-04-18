King Willem-Alexander recalls meeting wife and confirms ‘circumstances required’ daughter Amalia to live in Spain

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ love story began in Spain. On Wednesday,﻿ during his speech at the state banquet, held in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit, the Dutch monarch recalled meeting his future wife in Seville.

“Spain has a special place in our hearts. First because it was in your country that our life together began. We were at the Feria de Abril in Seville 25 years ago. The sparks began to fly,” His Majesty said. “And the rest is history.”

Maxima and Willem-Alexander went on to tie the knot in 2002. The King and Queen share three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia (who graduated from school in Wales with Spain’s Princess Leonor last year) and Princess Ariane.

Willem-Alexander admitted that a “visit to Spain always feels like a warm abrazo,” not just for them, but also for their firstborn, Amalia. Ahead of Wednesday’s state banquet, it was reported that the Princess of Orange, 20, had secretly lived in Spain for more than a year to escape threats made against her.

©Getty Images



King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands spoke about Spain having a special in his heart during his speech at the state banquet on April 17

“Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while,” King Willem-Alexander said in his remarks at the banquet. “From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.”

“This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves,” he continued. “A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”

©Getty Images



April 17 marked Princess Catharina-Amalia’s first state banquet

Amalia joined her parents and the Spanish King and Queen at the state banquet on April 17. The heir to the Dutch throne stunned for her first-ever state banquet wearing a midnight blue gown with the Ruby Peacock tiara and matching jewelry. Prior to his state visit to the Netherlands, King Felipe granted Amalia the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic.