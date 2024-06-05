Prince and Princess have launched a game for kids: Details

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s foundation has launched a game. Dexi Ville is described as “an innovative game” that was “designed to increase children’s and young people’s curiosity about words, letters and reading.”

©Getty Images



The Swedish Prince and Princesses attended the launch of their foundation’s game on May 30

“The purpose of the game is to help children approach the written language and reading in a fun way and to strengthen their reading confidence,” according to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s foundation website. Using the “popular Minecraft Education platform, the game transforms the traditional reading experience into an interactive and engaging activity that can be played by students worldwide.”

Dexi Ville takes place in a Swedish-inspired village. When players get to the village, they meet “the friendly hedgehog Dexi,” who loves to read and collects stories. In the village, there is a magical book that “grows and becomes richer with each new page added by whoever plays the game and takes on the reading and writing challenges found in the village.”

The game aims to inspire children who have dyslexia, but is designed for all children. Prince Carl Philip, who has dyslexia, said at the launch event on May 30 (translated to English): “When you have to tackle something that is difficult, if you make it fun, the difficult becomes easier and that is exactly what the research also shows - it is easier to learn when it is fun!”

“We obviously hope that Dexi Ville will do just that, change behavior and create joy and curiosity and spur the desire to learn by combining learning with having fun,” the Swedish Prince continued. “I think it’s awesome that it’s going out to all kids - that millions of kids will be able to play this game and that it can change and improve the lives of kids around the world.”

Both Sofia and Carl Philip were on hand for the launch in Stockholm, where they inaugurated the game with two students. Dexi Ville was developed by the couple’s foundation in collaboration with Minecraft Education, supported by Microsoft and Nordea.