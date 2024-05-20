Queen dances to ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’

Sweden’s Queen Silvia is in fact the dancing Queen! Her Majesty was filmed showing off her dance moves to the classic ABBA song “Dancing Queen” during her recent visit to Thailand with the World Childhood Foundation. The 80-year-old Queen, who was dressed in a red gown, happily danced while the song was sung to her.

It’s not the first time that Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine’s mother has been serenaded with the tune. “Dancing Queen” was “introduced to the public” on June 18, 1976 at a televised gala held on the eve of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s royal wedding. The Swedish pop group ABBA performed the song for the couple at Stockholm’s Royal Swedish Opera.

Last month, the Swedish King and Queen attended SVT’s tribute party for ABBA in Stockholm. The event was held to mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s Eurovision Song Contest win. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were seen clapping during a performance of “Dancing Queen.”

Back in 2022, the royal couple traveled to the UK for the opening night of “ABBA Voyage” at the ABBA Arena in London. The King and Queen hit the red carpet at the event, which was also attended by the four original members of ABBA: Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.