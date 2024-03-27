All we know about Kate Middleton’s ‘preventative chemotherapy’ treatment

Kate Middleton shocked the world when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer. Kensignton Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy treatment.” She learned of her diagnosis in January, after having abdominal surgery.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said Kate in the statement.

Here’s what we know about her medical condition:

Preventative chemotherapy, explained

Preventative chemotherapy, also known as adjuvant therapy, is the process that kills “microscopic cancer cells that can’t be detected and may not have been destroyed during the first round of treatment,” explains USA Today.

According to the publication, this treatment is used on colon, breast, and lung cancer, although it’s being studied to prevent other forms as well.

What kind of surgery did Kate have?

Kate had abdominal surgery in January 16. The news were shared by Kensington Palace the following day, with them sharing that the princess was recovering from a successful surgery.

How long will her recovery last?

The palace and Kate herself have kept a lot of details private. “The princess is now on a recovery pathway,” read the palace’s statement. It’s unlikely that they will share more details about Kate’s treatment. “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do,” said the palace.