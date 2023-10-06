Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to NYC months after ‘car chase’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be paying a visit to the Big Apple this month. PEOPLE revealed on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to New York City for Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event, which is taking place on Oct. 10.

“The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age” will “provide a platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in the digital age” and will include “parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use,” according to PEOPLE.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Harry will attend Archewell Foundation’s first-ever in-person event in NYC on Oct. 10

“The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told PEOPLE. “Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”

The Duke and Duchess will both participate in a conversation moderated by TODAY’s Carson Daly. The summit hosted by the Archewell Foundation is part of Project Healthy Minds’ second annual World Mental Health Day Festival.

Meghan and Harry’s upcoming trip to New York City comes months after their “near catastrophic car chase.” In May, the couple and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where the Duchess was honored. The following day, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”