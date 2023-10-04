The Princess of Wales shows off her fall style wearing a cozy chic piece

The Princess of Wales looked fifty shades of grey and chic on Wednesday. The royal mom of three visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell to hear about the work the organization has been doing to support individuals from Ukraine who have arrived in the local area.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales looked chic wearing a grey sweater vest

Catherine stepped out wearing a grey funnel neck sweater vest from Cefinn for the engagement. The brand describes the autumn staple as “a brilliant layering piece, the fully fashioned armholes ensure it sits snugly over any sleeve – whether a tailored shirt or blouson blouse – while the dropped hem and side slits mean it effortlessly slips over voluminous dresses or skirts, as well as a tee and jean or shirt and tailored trouser. Hello, Little Miss Versatile!”

The Princess completed her cozy chic look by layering her sweater vest over a white collared shirt and teaming the jumper with matching grey trousers. At the hub, Catherine helped pack donations, including food and clothes, that will be sent to Ukraine. On one box, the Princess penned a touching message that read: “We are all thinking of you.”

©Getty Images



The royal visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub on Oct. 4

Catherine revealed during the outing that her day began on a happy *note* thanks to her eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. Speaking to an eight-year-old girl named Liza at the hub, the Princess of Wales said (via the Daily Mail), “I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called ‘Shine Jesus Shine’ and it made me very happy this morning.”

The Hub—named “Vsi Razom,” which is Ukrainian for “All Together”—was set up last year by Natalia Vil and Ashleigh Toomey, who came together to support individuals affected “by the conflict, creating a warm, safe place to help Ukrainian residents settle into life in Bracknell Forest.”

In a statement, Natalia and Ashleigh said, “We were delighted to receive a visit from The Princess of Wales at Vsi Razom in recognition of the services we provide for the people of Ukraine. We would like to thank everyone for their continuing support, Bracknell Forest Council, The Lexicon and the Kerith have been key to our success. We hope this inspires others to donate and raise funds for such an emotional challenge.”