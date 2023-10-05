Crown Princess Mary’s son to appear in TV special ahead of milestone birthday

Prince Christian of Denmark is heading to the small screen! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child took part in a TV program that is set to air on the eve of his milestone 18th birthday.

The Danish Royal House released photos on Thursday of the Danish Prince recording audio for the special, in addition to pictures of the royal with his father.

“That’s a wrap 🎬,” the Royal House wrote alongside the pictures (translated to English). “The last sentence was set the other day in the TV broadcast ‘Prince Christian - a royal journey’, when His Royal Highness Prince Christian spoke the program in a sound studio in DR Byen🎤 The result can be seen on DR’s digital platforms from the day before Prince Christian’s 18th birthday - that is, Saturday 14 October 📺💻📲.”

“On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Prince Christian takes part in the program on an educational journey with the mission to learn more about a number of the supporting institutions in Danish society, which appear in the constitution,” the Royal House continued. “Prince Christian has taken his father along on the tour, which takes Their Royal Highnesses past the Parliament, a ministry, the Supreme Court, the church and the defence.”

Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, turns 18 on Oct. 15. The royal teen’s birthday will be celebrated with a changing of the guard at Amalienborg. Christian will also appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace with his family and grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, who in the evening will be hosting a gala dinner for her grandson.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are among the royals who will be attending Christian’s upcoming birthday celebration.