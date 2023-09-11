Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share sweet moment in France

Princess Charlene of Monaco cheered on South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Sunday. The former Olympic swimmer, 45, attended the match against Scotland in Marseille, France with her husband Prince Albert.

Charlene, whose family emigrated to South Africa when she was 12 years old, was pictured smiling and clapping next to her husband during the game at Stade Vélodrome. At one point, Albert placed an arm around his wife.

Days before their sweet moment at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Albert was seen giving Charlene a kiss on the cheek at the third edition of the Princess of Monaco Cup, which was held on Sept. 6.

The day before their rugby date, the royal couple stepped out for the traditional Monaco picnic in Monaco with their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as their niece Charlotte Casiraghi and her family—husband Dimitri Rassam and sons Balthazar Rassam and Raphaël Elmaleh.

The Prince and Princess’ recent appearances follow rumors that Charlene was “living in Switzerland” and only sees her husband by appointment. Albert addressed the rumors in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera. “﻿I don’t understand all these rumors that hurt me, about her,” he said (translated to English), noting, “Falsehood.”

While Charlene had “some difficulties many months ago,” Albert declared that his wife is “always by my side.” He added, “She supports me in leading the Principality and we are not attached to each other 24 hours a day, we are also a working couple and work sometimes allows us to see each other only at the end of a long day full of appointments.”