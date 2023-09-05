Queen’s grandson talks relationship with his grandmother and shocking title change

Count Nikolai of Monpezat opened up about his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to change his title in a new interview with 9Honey. “It’s still quite a touchy subject but, I mean, I am the same person as I’ve always been,” he said. “It’s more just a formality or sort of change of belonging, in a way.”

The 24-year-old Count noted that it’s “hard to describe, especially in English,” but he is “the same person” he’s always been.

Nikolai’s Prince title was discontinued at the start of 2023, along with his younger siblings’ titles. The Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe’s decision to change the titles of her son Prince Joachim’s children last September.

The Count, who is the Queen’s eldest grandchild, told 9Honey that he “wouldn’t say” he’s hurt by his grandmother’s decision. “And it’s not my intention to stir the pot in any way,” he said. “I think it’s just a bit weird still, I still have to get used to it.”

©Getty Images



The Danish Queen changed the titles of her son Prince Joachim’s children

The Danish House previously explained that with her decision, the Queen wished “to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

While Nikolai thinks in the future he “will be freerer,” he pointed out that he “never felt limited before.” The Count said, “So for me, as I mentioned before, it hasn’t changed anything yet. I think in the future it will make a difference.”

Although the change was admittedly a shock for Nikolai, he and his paternal grandmother have a “fine relationship.” He shared, “We have a nice relationship, yeah, she wished me happy birthday, we have a fine relationship.”

Prince Joachim’s firstborn celebrated his 24th birthday on Aug. 28 in Australia, where he is studying at Sydney’s University of Technology for a semester. The Danish Royal House marked Nikolai’s birthday with a photo on Instagram, writing (translated to English): “🇩🇰 His Excellency Count Nikolai has a birthday and is turning 24 today 🇩🇰 @nikolaitildanmark in Australia celebrates the birthday, where the Count is currently studying at the University of Technology in Sydney.”