Princess Maria Chiara addresses ‘unfounded rumour’ she’s dating Crown Princess Mary’s son

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies is setting the record straight. The Italian-born Princess, who is the daughter of Princess Camilla and Prince Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies, shut down rumors that she is dating Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s son Prince Christian with a statement on her Instagram.

“I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumour that has been circulating about me,” she began her statement on Tuesday. “Prince Christian and I share a close friendship. However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated.”

While the “situation” initially made her “smile,” Chiara noted that over time the rumor “has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiralled becoming at odds with reality.” The Princess wrote, “I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumour. When important events will occur in my life, I will be happy to share them with you. While we all enjoy dreaming of fairy tales, what truly matters is reality.”

©Getty Images/FilmMagic



Princess Maria Chiara stated that it is time to put an end to the rumour

Christian and Chiara were pictured next to each other in May at the Monaco Grand Prix. A﻿ Danish source told Women’s Day in June that “Christian is definitely taken with Chiara – it remains to be seen if she feels the same. For now, they get along well, both families approve and they have a lot of similar tastes in music, sports and even film.”

An eagled-eye royal watcher spotted Christian this summer in a group photo of “family and friends” shared by Chiara’s mother on Instagram. Earlier this month, Women’s Day reported that the Princess had visited Christian and his family in June, and that the future King of Denmark had introduced Chiara to his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II.

“Chiara was presented to Queen Margrethe over the summer and they all took tea together,” an insider told the outlet. “Christian knew they’d hit it off and was thrilled that she invited them to tea.”

“It’s an informal stamp of approval for Chiara because Margrethe doesn’t take tea with just anyone,” the insider added. “However, she does take very seriously her lineage and takes it as her duty to invest time in Christian’s happiness and his choice of partner.”

Christian is Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child. The Prince, who turns 18 in October, is second in line to the Danish throne, behind his father.