Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at a screening in California

Prince Harry surprised audience members at a screening of his new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, this week. The Duke of Sussex, 38, dropped by an AMC theater in Chula Vista, California on Monday, where he spoke about the series.

“Tonight, you guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” Harry said in his remarks at the screening. “So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes. Sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it.”

On Tuesday, children’s book author GraceAnn Skidmore took to her Instagram to share footage and pictures, including a snapshot with Prince Harry, from the screening. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series ‘HEART OF INVICTUS,’ at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself. Bonnie tagged along as my plus one thanks to the USO! ❤️.”

“As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience,” GraceAnn added. “Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world. Thank you USO, thank you Netflix!”

Over two years after the series was first announced, Heart of Invictus, from Archewell Productions, premiered on Aug. 30. Competitors training for the Invictus Games The Hague—which were held in April of 2022—were followed for the Netflix series, as well as organizers. “Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe. Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport,” the Duke of Sussex, who is an executive producer, said in a previous statement.

Prince Harry added, “While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect.”

Heart of Invictus is now streaming on Netflix