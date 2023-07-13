Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew is ‘lonely’ without his mom and dad

Sarah Ferguson opened up on her podcast Tea Talks with The Duchess & Sarah about how Prince Andrew is coping without his mother and father. During episode six, which was released on July 13, the Duchess of York revealed that her ex-husband feels “lonely” with both of his parents gone.

Sarah, who adopted Queen Elizabeth’s corgis after Her Majesty’s death last year, recalled recently walking her dogs in the same place where the late monarch “would have walked them.”

The A Most Intriguing Lady author, 63, said it was “wonderful to have a moment to really remember because this time last year the Queen would have been going to Balmoral, and we would have walked exactly where we walked yesterday together, and then the Queen would have said, ‘See you up in Scotland.’”

Sarah noted it was “very moving,” and at one point while she and Andrew were sitting “quietly under some really beautiful trees,” she “asked him if he was alright without his mum and dad.” The Duchess of York shared that the Prince said, “It’s lonely.”

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mother added, “He thinks about it a lot... It’s sort of like people process grief in their own way. And it’s not just him. He’s human like very everybody else.”

Andrew lost his mother last September and his father, Prince Philip, in April of 2021. Following Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, the Duke of York paid tribute to his mother with a personal statement.

“Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect,” he said (via Sky News).

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment,” Prince Andrew continued. “I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”