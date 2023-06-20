What Kelly Osbourne had to say about Prince Harry

Kelly Osbourne didn’t hold back when it came to talking about Prince Harry on the I’ve Had It podcast. “I think Harry’s a f--king tw-t. I do,” she said. “I think he’s a f--king tw-t. He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems, like, my life was so hard.’”

Kelly continued, “Everybody’s f--king life is hard. You were the Prince of a godd-mn country who dressed up as a f--king nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? S-ck it. No. No.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020

Meanwhile, Bill Simmons, who sold The Ringer to Spotify in 2020, recently referred to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “grifters” on his eponymous podcast.

“The f-cking grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Bill said (via Deadline). “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Archewell Audio, the Sussexes’ audio-first production company, announced in December of 2020 a “multi-year partnership” with Spotify. However last week, it was confirmed that the Sussexes and Spotify had parted ways. In a joint statement (via Deadline), Spotify and Archewell Audio said they “have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Variety reported that a source said Harry and Meghan, whose podcast Archetypes debuted last August, “wanted to move away from exclusive Spotify distribution to find a new home for their audio projects,” while another source said “Spotify expected more content from Archewell Audio.”