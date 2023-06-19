Over a year after making their carriage debut at Queen Elizabeth’s last Trooping the Colour, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three kids attended the 2023 parade, which marked their grandfather King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour as sovereign. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a carriage and watched the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where Prince William and Catherine’s five-year-old son stole the show once again.

Scroll to see all the best photos of the Wales kids from this year’s Trooping the Colour...