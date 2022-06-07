It might have been his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, but Prince Louis stole the show with his facial expressions and antics. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s four-year-old son made memorable appearances alongside his family, stepping out for Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In a personal message following the “fantastic weekend of celebrations,” Prince William and Kate wrote, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

