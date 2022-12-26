The Prince and Princess of Wales share Prince George’s impressive artwork

Prince George is skilled with a paintbrush! The Prince and Princess of Wales shared on Christmas Day a painting of a reindeer by their eldest child. “Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George,” the caption alongside the artwork reads.

Instagram users were impressed by the nine year old’s skills. “Wow! George has a real talent. Happy Christmas to the Wales!,” one commented. Another wrote, “Another talented artist in the family!! Grandpa Charles must be proud 👏👏.”

George has taken after his paternal grandfather, King Charles III, who also paints. Seventy nine of the monarch’s watercolours were exhibited at The Garrison Chapel in London earlier this year. Charles revealed in a display panel for the exhibition that he “took up painting entirely because” he “found photography less than satisfying.”

“Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolour and to convey that almost ‘inner’ sense of texture which is impossible to achieve via photography,” the King wrote. “I very quickly discovered how incredibly difficult it is to paint well in such a spontaneous medium, and the feeling of frustration at not being able to achieve on paper the image that your eye has presented you with is intense!”

©Getty Images



George’s grandfather King Charles III also paints

“Looking back now at those first sketches I did, I am appalled by how bad they are. But, nevertheless, the great thing about painting is that you are making your own individual interpretation of whatever view you have chosen. Because it obliges you to sit down and make a careful observation of the selected subject, you discover so much more about it than by just pointing a camera and arriving at a result which is probably almost identical to somebody else’s photograph,” Charles continued. “As a result, you become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape. It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know. In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach…”