Pippa Middleton on returning to school: ‘Getting back into studying took some getting used’

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, has opened up about returning to school for her master’s degree. The University of Wales Trinity Saint David Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy graduate said, according to the university, that “committing to a full-time master’s degree” while working from home with her young kids had “been challenging,” but “credited the University for its support.”

“Getting back into studying took some getting used to but I felt really well supported by the team at UWTSD. The nature of the course being divided into specific modules also meant that it was easier to compartmentalise what was required each term,” Pippa admitted.

“The modules were all really varied and interesting allowing enough flexibility to channel the course to your passions – for me it was early years’ physical development,” she added. “I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again.”

Pippa graduated this week with a distinction. While studying for her master’s degree, Princess Charlotte’s aunt “conducted high quality research that also explored the impact of introducing developmentally appropriate equipment and activities into the home.” Pippa’s research will be presented in Septemeber at the 4th CIAPSE Congress in Luxembourg.

“I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children. I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn’t enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly,” Pippa said. “I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age.”

Last November, the Mail on Sunday reported that the Duchess’ sister had returned to school. However at the time, it was believed that she was taking a course “related to holistic practices.” A spokeswoman for the Celebrate author told the outlet: “Pippa continues to focus on her studies.”