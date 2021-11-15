Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton returns to school: Report

It’s never too late to learn something new! The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister has reportedly returned to school. According to the Mail on Sunday, Pippa Middleton, 38, is “taking a course, believed to be related to holistic practices.” The mom of two’s spokeswoman told the outlet: “Pippa continues to focus on her studies.”
Perhaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt’s studies are related to her reported company, Pippa’s Playground, which “is listed as being involved in ‘human health activities’ – a vast field that includes homeopathy, massage, hydrotherapy and acupuncture,” per the Mail on Sunday.
News of Pippa’s return to school comes months after the Celebrate author gave birth to her second child. Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane on March 15. They are also parents to three-year-old son Arthur.
In a blog post earlier this year, the HOKA Athlete Ambassador, who is known for her love of fitness, wrote: “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”
Being active with her son has allowed Pippa “to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy.” She shared, “It’s helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors. Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it’s howling a gail and pouring with rain.”
Pippa concluded the post writing: “One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child. My parents inspired my love for walking in the mountains and both joined me and my brother to the first hut when we climbed Mont Blanc (my father summited it with my sister a few years before). It would give me great comfort for my children to find the joy, rewards and experience the journeys I have enjoyed through running, sport and fitness.”