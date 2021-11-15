Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton returns to school: Report

It’s never too late to learn something new! The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister has reportedly returned to school. According to the Mail on Sunday, Pippa Middleton, 38, is “taking a course, believed to be related to holistic practices.” The mom of two’s spokeswoman told the outlet: “Pippa continues to focus on her studies.”

©Neil Mockford/GC Images`



Pippa Middleton has reportedly returned to school

Perhaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt’s studies are related to her reported company, Pippa’s Playground, which “is listed as being involved in ‘human health activities’ – a vast field that includes homeopathy, massage, hydrotherapy and acupuncture,” per the Mail on Sunday.

News of Pippa’s return to school comes months after the Celebrate author gave birth to her second child. Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane on March 15. They are also parents to three-year-old son Arthur.

In a blog post earlier this year, the HOKA Athlete Ambassador, who is known for her love of fitness, wrote: “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”