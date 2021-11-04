Kate Middleton’s brother has been ‘embracing’ and ‘enjoying the first few months of being’ married

James Middleton is back on social media! The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother explained his unintentional break from Instagram on Wednesday, admitting that he has been away enjoying married life with his wife Alizée Thévenet.

“And we’re back 🎉 🐾 I’ve been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife ❤️ I’ve realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… 🤔,” James captioned a photo of himself with one of his beloved dogs. “BUT we are back - hope you don’t mind 🐾.”

Prince George’s maternal uncle went on to suggest that others take a break from social media as well. James wrote, “I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect. Over the last few months many of you have reached out…and thank you for checking up on me it means a lot 🙏😊 #socialdetox.”

James’ post on Nov. 3 marked his first since September when he announced that he and Alizée had tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 11 in the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance for the couple’s nuptials, as were Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa Middleton.