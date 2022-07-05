Queen Letizia tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Queen Letizia of Spain has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.¡HOLA!Spain reported on July 5 that King Felipe’s wife, 49, is experiencing mild symptoms and that two of her engagements scheduled for Wednesday were canceled.

The day before news of her diagnosis was reported, Letizia stepped out for engagements with her husband and daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The Spanish royal family attended the 2022 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on Monday (July 4). The royal mom of two stunned at the awards ceremony wearing a navy Bouret dress (via UFO No More) that featured a rhinestone cord detail at the neckline. Earlier in the day, the King, Queen and Spanish Princesses attended a workshop with previous winners of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Letizia is not the first member of the Spanish royal family to contract the virus. King Felipe tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year. In an announcement on Feb. 9, Casa de S.M. el Rey said: “His Majesty the King has tested positive for COVID-19 which was carried out this morning, after presenting mild symptoms since last night.”

“Following the rules established by the health authorities, His Majesty the King will remain in isolation for 7 days. Therefore, their official activities planned during that period are suspended from this moment,” the statement continued. “The general state of health of His Majesty the King is good, and he will maintain His institutional activity from His Residence.”

Letizia’s mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, also tested positive for COVID-19 back in May.