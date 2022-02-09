King Felipe of Spain tests positive for COVID-19

King Felipe of Spain has tested positive for coronavirus. After displaying “mild symptoms” on Tuesday, Queen Letizia’s 54-year-old husband was tested Wednesday morning and is now isolating.

©Getty Images



The Spanish King has tested positive for COVID-19

In an announcement on Feb. 9, Casa de S.M. el Rey said: “His Majesty the King has tested positive for COVID-19 which was carried out this morning, after presenting mild symptoms since last night.”

“Following the rules established by the health authorities, His Majesty the King will remain in isolation for 7 days. Therefore, their official activities planned during that period are suspended from this moment,” the statement continued. “The general state of health of His Majesty the King is good, and he will maintain His institutional activity from His Residence.”

The palace also shared that Queen Letizia and her youngest daughter Infanta Sofia, 14, currently “have no symptoms and will be able to continue with their planned activities normally, according to the established regulations.” However, “both will be subject to the monitoring protocols provided for in these cases.”

©Getty Images



Casa de S.M. el Rey shared that Queen Letizia and her daughter Infanta Sofia currently do not have symptoms

Felipe and Letizia’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, currently studies in Wales. The future Queen, 16, began her two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College last year.

¡Hola! Spain reported in May 2021 that Felipe had received his COVID-19 vaccine. The Spanish King isn’t the only vaccinated monarch who tested positive for the virus this week. The Danish Royal House announced on Wednesday that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark tested positive and is “displaying only mild symptoms.”