Spanish royal releases statement on marriage after husband was pictured with another woman
Queen Letizia’s sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been married for 24 years

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

King Felipe of Spain’s sister Infanta Cristina and her husband Iñaki Urdangarin are separating after 24 years of marriage. The pair announced the news in a statement saying (via ¡HOLA! Spain and translated to English), “By mutual agreement, we have decided to interrupt our marriage relationship. The commitment to our children remains intact.”

Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin released a statement saying ‘we have decided to interrupt our marriage relationship’©ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
“Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us. Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin”, they added.

Former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia’s 56-year-old daughter married Iñaki in 1997. Cristina and Iñaki share four children: Juan Urdangarín y de Borbón, 22, Pablo Urdangarín y de Borbón, 21, Miguel Urdangarín y de Borbón, 19, and Irene Urdangarín y de Borbón, 16.

The pair tied the knot in 1997©Getty Images
The duo’s statement comes days after Lecturas published photos of Iñaki holding hands with his co-worker Ainhoa Armenti. The pictures reportedly did not catch Infanta Cristina by surprise. “She already knew it,” a source told ¡HOLA! Spain.

When asked about the pictures last week, Iñaki replied: “Things happen and we will manage it in the best possible manner.” As for how his family took the news, the former handball player said, “Like a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost calm and together, as always.”

