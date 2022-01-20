King Felipe of Spain’s brother-in-law speaks out after being photographed with another woman

Infanta Cristina de Borbón’s husband Iñaki Urdangarin has spoken out after being photographed holding hands with another woman. According to El Correo, the woman in the photos is Ainhoa Armentia. She and King Felipe of Spain’s brother-in-law reportedly work at the same law firm.

Iñaki married King Felipe’s sister Cristina in 1997

As Iñaki arrived at his office on Thursday morning, he was asked about the pictures. “Things happen and we will manage it in the best possible manner,” he said (translated to English). When asked about his family and how they took the news, Iñaki replied, “Like a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost calm and together, as always.”

The images of Iñaki and Ainhoa reportedly did not catch King Felipe’s sister Cristina by surprise. “She already knew it,” a source told ¡HOLA! Spain. A source said that Queen Letizia’s sister-in-law is “fine and calm,” adding, “Right now, she is only concerned about her children.”

Infanta Cristina and Iñaki, who wed in 1997, share four children together: Juan Urdangarín y de Borbón, 22, Pablo Urdangarín y de Borbón, 21, Miguel Urdangarín y de Borbón, 19, and Irene Urdangarín y de Borbón, 16.

Cristina and Iñaki (pictured in 2011) share four children

Pablo preferred not to comment when approached by a reporter, noting that it “is a family issue.” He said (translated to English), “These are things that happen and we will talk about it and that’s it.” As for whether he’s spoken with his father or siblings, Pablo answered, “Yes, all is well indeed. We are all calm. We are all going to love each other the same. That is it. Nothing more is needed.”