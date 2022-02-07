Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
From Queen Elizabeth II attending events for her Golden and Platinum Jubilees to pay tribute to her 70-year reign, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall joining Lunar New Year festivities to the unveiling of a new portrait of the Crown Princess of Denmark to commemorate her 50th birthday, royals had a lot to celebrate these last couple of days.
Related:
King Felipe of Spain’s 21-year-old niece documents her lavish life on social media
What will Camilla be known as when Prince Charles becomes King?
Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!