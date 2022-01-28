King Felipe of Spain’s 21-year-old niece documents her lavish life on social media

The 21-year-old niece of King Felipe of Spain is quickly turning into the latest “It girl” as she makes a name for herself on the European social scene.

Victoria de Marichalar y Borbón is the younger child and only daughter of King Felipe’s older sister, Infanta Elena, and her ex-husband, Jaime de Marichalar. She has been catching the attention of newfound fans all over Instagram while documenting her incredibly lavish lifestyle, taking trips to sought-after places like Greece, Florence, Italy, and even Paris Fashion Week.

According to Daily Mail, the socialite--who is fifth in line to the Spanish throne--went to a boarding school in Sussex during her teenage years before enrolling at the College for International Studies in Madrid, to study business administration and management.

As for her life outside of school, Victoria has been dating DJ Jorge Bárcenas since 2019. The pair first met at the Starlite festival in Marbella and now live togethe rin an apartment on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid.

Once she turned 18 three years ago, Victoria went public on Instagram, which has led to her amassing over 100,000 followers. It’s no secret why so many people want to see what the 21-year-old is up to as she provides glimpses into her glamorous life on a day-to-day basis.

The royal made her first red carpet appearance at the ELLE Style Awards in October last year, which spurred even more interest in her socialite lifestyle. In December, she attended the Moet & Chandon party at the royal theatre in Madrid. Since she’s started making these appearances, a lot of fans have noted the similarities between Victoria and her aunt, Queen Letizia.