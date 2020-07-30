Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son admits he’s under ‘a bit of pressure’ to have kids

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier have only been married for one year, but they are already feeling pressure to start a family. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 27, revealed to Point de Vue that their respective mothers want grandchildren. “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother,” Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s 27-year-old son confessed.

©Palais Princier de Monaco



Princess Stephanie’s son admitted that he and his wife are under a bit of pressure to have children

Aside from their moms, Marie admitted that her brothers “want nephews and nieces.” Likewise, Louis’ younger sisters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb would also like to see their brother become a father. He noted, “Especially Camille, who adores children and is eager to become an ‘auntie’ and babysit.”

The royal couple is looking forward to one day starting a family, but not just yet. “Louis would be delighted if I got pregnant tomorrow, I even think it is his dearest wish. But I have a very busy job and I don’t think I feel quite ready yet. I often tell myself that we are only 27 years old,” Marie confessed. Although Louis is “ready” to have kids, he “respects Marie’s decision to wait a little longer.” For now, their dog, named Pancake, will continue to be the “only ‘son’ of the house.”

Louis married his college sweetheart in a civil ceremony on July 26, 2019, and exchanged vows one day later in a religious ceremony at the Monaco Cathedral (also known as the Saint Nicholas Cathedral), where his grandparents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III were married in 1956. One year later, Louis said, “Marie and I are still in love with each other. Marriage has not changed the ties that unite us, but I like it… I even believe that it is successful for me!”

Marie added, “We have been a couple for eight years now, we have grown up together, we have always moved in the same direction. Of course our relationship has evolved, but we remain what we have never ceased to be, at the same time accomplices, friends and lovers. Louis is my best friend, I am his best friend. Our love, it grows a little more every day.”