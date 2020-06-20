Princess Eugenie thanks doctors who saved father-in-law’s life in emotional video

Princess Eugenie is beyond grateful for the doctors who saved her father-in-law GeorgeBrooksbank’s life. The 30-year-old royal shared a touching video to her Instagram on Saturday, June 20, expressing her thanks for hospital workers on the frontline. She specifically praised the efforts of NHS staffers at the Royal Brompton Hospital, beginning with: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you‘ve done in saving my father-in-law’s life. George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the ’miracle man’ as he called himself.”

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet video along with homecoming photos of her father-in-law George

“From the bottom of my husband and my heart we just want to thank you for everything you‘ve done on the frontline,” she continued to say. “For risking your lives and those close to you and just making sure that we can all be safe and sleep well at night.”

“So, thank you so much and thank you for giving us all hope,” she added. “Thank you for changing the course of this pandemic and making sure that we‘re all happy in what we’re doing. I wish everyone all the best and thank you so much again for everything you do.” Eugenie closed out by blowing a big kiss to all.

The royal elaborated in her caption, writing: “The COVID 19 pandemic has been a difficult time for so many and I want to say a HUGE thank you to every frontline worker who have kept us all safe and well, whilst sacrificing so much.”⁣

Then she sent “an enormous thank you” to all the teams who saved her father-in-law’s life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.

“To quote George,” she added. “‘There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life.’⁣”

⁣”I can‘t begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola,” she concluded. “We are forever grateful.”

⁣George, whose son Jack married Eugenie in 2018, got sick in mid-March after a trip to France. He was hospitalized for nine weeks, according to a spokesman for Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York, and on a ventilator for five weeks at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. After a tracheotomy, his condition gradually improved and he was moved to a ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital which specializes in heart and lung conditions in people recovering from COVID-19. Finally, he went to rehab in the Roehampton district of London and is now “absolutely fine.”

