Sarah Ferguson’s message to Princess Beatrice on planned wedding date will pull at your heartstrings

Sarah Ferguson is showering daughter Princess Beatrice with love on what would have been a special day in her life: her wedding day. The Duchess of York penned a moving tribute in honor of her oldest child’s postponed nuptials. “Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown,” Sarah wrote alongside a childhood photo of Beatrice. “The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all.”

Princess Beatrice and Edo were set to tie the knot on May 29

Beatrice, 31, was set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, May 29, at the Chapel Royal in St. James‘s Palace, but the royal wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported in April that the nuptials would not go on as originally scheduled. The news came a month after Beatrice and Edo were forced to cancel their Buckingham Palace reception. At the time, a palace spokesperson said, “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

The bride-to-be and her fiancé got engaged last September during a getaway in Italy. Following the news of their engagement, the couple said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice and Edo have been quarantining with the groom’s mother Nikki Shale amid the COVID-19 lockdown, while the Princess’ family—mother Sarah, father Prince Andrew, sister Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank—has been self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Sarah recently spoke about missing her firstborn on the podcast City Island Podcast. “It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding,” the mom-of-two shared. “Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I’m missing my other daughter, but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.”