Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - see the ring

Exciting news for royal wedding fans – Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice is engaged to be married! Beatrice’s parents The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York officially announced the happy news on Thursday, confirming that her businessman love Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went down on one knee during a romantic trip to Italy which took place earlier this month.

©Shaun Leane



Beatrice's stunning diamond-and-platinum ring is a fusion of Victorian and art deco designs

The Duke of York posted a couple of beautiful photos of the overjoyed couple celebrating their engagement, and – in a special touch – they were taken by Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie. One of the photos is a close up of the stunning ring which sealed the deal – a custom design dreamt up by Edo in association with British jeweler Shaun Leane.Royal fans won’t have long to wait for the wedding, which will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.

©Princess Eugenie



Beatrice's businessman fiancé designed the stunning ring himself with help from British jewelers Shaun Leane

The nearlyweds said: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

©Princess Eugenie



The couple said they were 'excited to be embarking on this life adventure together.'

For their part, Beatrice's parents added: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

And the final word went to Edo’s mother and father, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, who added: “We are truly delighted about Edoardo’s and Beatrice’s engagement. The family have known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.” - Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi”

©Missan Harriman



Beatrice and Edo have been friends for some time and are said to have started dating after reconnecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Beatrice, who split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together, is said to be a long-time friend of Edo. Cupid's arrow finally struck after the couple reconnected at Princess Eugenie's wedding last October. The son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Shale, Edo is a count himself. He has a young son named Wolfie with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.