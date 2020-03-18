Princess Beatrice forced to cancel palace wedding reception due to coronavirus

Princess Beatrice’s spring wedding is the latest royal event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen’s granddaughter and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who are due to tie the knot on May 29, have been forced to cancel their reception that was originally set to take place on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. A palace spokesperson said, “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

©Princess Eugenie



The couple has canceled their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace because of COVID-19

"In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May. They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continued. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

It was previously announced that Beatrice and Edo’s ceremony will take place at the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace. The couple got engaged last September during a getaway in Italy. At the time, Prince Andrew’s daughter and the property developer said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

©Getty Images



Beatrice and Edo got engaged in 2019

While the engaged couple is reviewing the arrangements for their upcoming wedding, Queen Elizabeth is also taking preventative measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The palace announced on March 17 that Her Majesty will be leaving London and heading to Windsor Castle one week ahead of schedule. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace noted. Several changes have been made to the 93-year-old monarch’s schedule “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”