Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue has been revealed – find out where she will say ‘I do’

The countdown is on for Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding and a new detail has emerged. On Friday, February 7, Buckingham Palace announced the official location for the royal and her fiancé’s nuptials. “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020,” the official statement read. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

©@princesseugenie



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will get married at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie also took to social media to make the exciting announcement. “She's so excited .... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment. Xx.” Next to the caption was a throwback picture of the two royals from when they were younger.

The royal and her beau will join a host of members of the royal family who have marked special occasions at the special venue. Famously, her younger cousin Prince George was baptized in the chapel in 2013.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding date was officially revealed this week. Following in the footsteps of their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal will have a spring wedding. In the spirit of keeping up with her cousin, Eugenie will be the first royal whose wedding reception will be hosted at the Queen’s residence, since William and his wife Catherine said their “I do’s” in 2011.

©@princesseugenie



Princess Eugenie shared her sister’s exciting news

Loading the player...

The happy couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Italy and shared the news in September. In a statement following their announcement, Prince Andrew’s daughter and her husband-to-be released a joint statement about their love. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” they wrote. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”