Meghan Markle makes first appearance since relocating to Los Angeles

Meghan Markle is back! The Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance since relocating to Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison – for a special cause. The 38-year-old hopped on a special Zoom call with some of her good friends from the Hubb Community Kitchen. Meghan’s special chat was in support of their latest campaign that was launched to feed Londoners in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan Markle called in for a special chat with the woman of the Hubb Community Kitchen

Meghan was chic in a white t-shirt as she sat in what looks like an outdoor area of her house. The Duchess was all smiles as she chatted with old friends, Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor. Catching up with the women, Meg reflected on the important work they did with the community, including launching a special cookbook, during her time in London.

“You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going ‘yeah we’re just going to make a book’, and not realizing, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be,” she said about the project that was part of one of her first solo engagements in 2018.

That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it‘s just inspired so many people.“ Tuesday’s call proved that the work still continues, as Meghan put her support behind their latest endeavors. In collaboration with The Felix Project, the women of the community kitchen will deliver 250-300 meals to families, three days a week. The women of the community kitchen will have the help of another one of the Harry and Meghan’s charities, Street Games. The organization will work in support of the Evening Standard’s Food for London Now,” campaign.

The Duchess first started working with the organization in 2018

Meghan’s appearance comes after Harry took time out from quarantining to speak with a few members of the Well Child organization. On Monday, the Duke moderated a conversation on how parents are caring for their high-risk children during these trying times. During the chat, the proud dad shared that he is “rolling around in hysterics” with his and Meg’s 11-month-old son Archie Harrison.