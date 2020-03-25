Inside the Scottish estate where Prince Charles and Camila are isolated after he tests positive for coronavirus



The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in isolation at their residence in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, after he tested positive for Coronavirus. At the moment, the royal couple will stay at their summer retreat, Birkhall located in Balmoral, after Charles became the first member of the British Royal Family to contract COVID-19.

©GettyImages



Queen Elizabeth II's son is isolated in Scotland

Prince Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she passed away in 2002, and it is there that he usually spends summers with his wife. The couple even enjoyed their honeymoon on the estate in 2005, after getting married on April 9 of that year.

©GettyImages



The couple is isolated in the same place where they enjoyed their honeymoon

The 18th century residence is located on a 53,000 acre farm which makes it the ideal place to be in shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

©GettyImages



Prince Charles inherited this property from his grandmother, the Queen Mother

Despite the fact that Prince Charles and Camila are discreet about the interior of their home, royalty fans had the opportunity to see inside of Birkhall when Charles filmed in 2018 a BBC documentary called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

In the documentary, Charles is seen in a room that featured family photographs, such as a postcard taken at the christening of Prince Louis in July 2018 and another of the Queen posing along with his sons, Princes William and Harry.

©BBC



On of the rooms at Birkhall

In addition to enjoying his Birkhall residence, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House. From his grandmother, the Queen Mother, the Prince of Wales also inherited his former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, which he converted into a 10-room bed & breakfast in 2019 .

Doctors believe Charles caught the virus on March 13, the day after he saw his mother. The 93-year-old monarch is at Windsor Castle along with her husband, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh. The Palace noted that Philip was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she met her son on March 12.

According to reports from HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Prince of Wales has already communicated with his children: Prince William, who is in Norfolk with the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, as well as with the Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada with his family. It is also known that he has been in constant communication with the Queen .

Charles last public appearance came on March 12 when he attended a dinner in London to benefit the Australian Bushfire Appeal, a foundation created to support communities affected by the devastating fires in Australia, earlier this year. During the event, the prince had private meetings with some people, who have already been warned of the situation.

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...